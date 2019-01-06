Classifieds

QUIGNEY 2 large bedroom flat

06 January 2019

QUIGNEY 2 large bedroom flat to let

R5200.00, dep R6200.00, excl. w&l.
Yard parking.

Contact
043 743 7934 mornings only.

