JAKOB

A Requiem Mass for the late Rudolph Henry (Rudi) Jakob of Sunrise-on-Sea will be celebrated in the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Albany Street on Tuesday 05/02/2019 at 10 am.

(Cremation Private) Friends kindly accept this intimation.

Stones Funeral Home, 142 Queen Street, Cambridge. Tel: 043-7269828.