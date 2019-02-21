Sign in
Death Notice: MURRAY IAN GUY
21 February 2019
MURRAY IAN GUY
Passed away peacefully on 19th February 2019. Loving husband of Viv, father of Anne and Guy.
Will be sadly missed by extended family, children and grandchildren and friends. Now at rest.
