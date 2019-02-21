Classifieds

Death Notice: MURRAY IAN GUY

21 February 2019

MURRAY IAN GUY

Passed away peacefully on 19th February 2019. Loving husband of Viv, father of Anne and Guy.

Will be sadly missed by extended family, children and grandchildren and friends. Now at rest.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Woman robbed in broad daylight
X