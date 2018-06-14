Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on #TouchMyBlood

AKA has had the internet in a mess for much of the last two weeks after releasing a track that referenced some of his previous relationships.

Beyonce dropped some major files about an ex-lover that fans were convinced was Bonang‚ but the Super Mega wasn't about to stop there.

At an exclusive listening session on Wednesday night‚ AKA also gave fans a first listen to the track Daddy Issues II which again touches on themes of heartbreak and his baby mama.

"Every single situation that we face feels like Déjà vu. My n*gger don't ever ever love a woman more than she loves you. All my n*ggers telling me that life goes on. Tell me what is the reason that I am so far gone? F*ck your social media encyclopedia."

There were also fire lines like: "I got so many cuts‚ do you have the bandage?" and suggestions about the toll it had on his family.

"Everyone's got their armour on‚ that's Joburg. The last b**ch brought bodyguards just in case we bumped into the baby mama buying groceries. Squad checking for the other ma when you pour a glass and you toasting. Is that not some h*e shit?... All I ever wanted was for you to go to bed and hit me with a text‚ (but) everything is hunky dory when we on the jet‚" he spits on another part of the track.