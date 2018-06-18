Jessica Nkosi breaks her silence on her man & pregnancy: 'I don't want any drama'

After months of speculation‚ actress Jessica Nkosi has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with a baby girl and is happily in love with her partner‚ Uzalo's Ntokozo Dlamini. Claims of the couple's romance and pregnancy first surfaced in a report by Sunday Sun earlier this year‚ but speaking to True Love magazine recently‚ Jessica finally confirmed the good news.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.