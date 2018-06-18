Our stories are teaching the world: Trevor Noah's book being taught in American schools

Trevor Noah's book Born a Crime has already topped bestseller lists‚ audiobook libraries and is even being made into a movie‚ but the star says one of his biggest achievements with the book was seeing it being taught in American schools. It was recently revealed that the book was being taught in Newark‚ New Jersey schools as part of is curriculum.

