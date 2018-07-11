Gift of shoes keeps kids in school

Man driven to ensure pupils have essentials to keep their dignity intact

Growing up, Lelethu Kenny Tukuvana had to walk to school barefoot – something he vowed no other child should have to experience. And for two years, the Nkwezana-born Tukuvana, 30, has been doing his bit by donating shoes to needy children from six schools. To date he has donated more than 2000 pairs of shoes.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.