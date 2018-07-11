Gift of shoes keeps kids in school
Man driven to ensure pupils have essentials to keep their dignity intact
Growing up, Lelethu Kenny Tukuvana had to walk to school barefoot – something he vowed no other child should have to experience. And for two years, the Nkwezana-born Tukuvana, 30, has been doing his bit by donating shoes to needy children from six schools. To date he has donated more than 2000 pairs of shoes.
