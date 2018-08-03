MTV search hopefuls to showcase EL talent

On Saturday local stars will gather at the Golf Club with high hopes.

East London is one of two cities that will be hosting this year’s MTV Base VJ Search, and this Saturday hopefuls will get a chance to dazzle the judges with their skills. In the past MTV held auditions in Port Elizabeth, but this year they’ve decided to switch things up. Auditions will be held in East London and the second city is Johannesburg.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.