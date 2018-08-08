Family ensures daycare will live on

Tuesday marked exactly two months since Rising Sun Daycare founder Nozie Mswi’s passing, and the daycare continues to flourish in the hands of her husband George and daughter, Sanele, who refuse to let Nozie’s dream go. “Everything is running just as it did when Nozie was around. It’s operating perfectly and I’m really happy because the community really needs this daycare,” said George, who has taken over as acting principal of the crèche.

