30 biking clubs rev together for SPCA bill

The suburban Hams Club vibrated to life on Sunday morning when 200 gleaming motorbikes roared into the parking lot to enjoy breakfast in support of the SPCA, which is trying to shrink a R300,000 vet clinic medication bill.

Organised by the East London chapter of the Ulysses Bikers Club, the al fresco breakfast was cooked by burly men in badge-studded leather jackets and waistcoats.T

he club’s president Geoff Willmers said the third annual event was held to bolster the SPCA’s rising medication bill.

“All the food is donated by supermarkets and a butchery and then the proceeds of the boerewors and breakfast rolls go to the SPCA. Last year, we raised R13,500.”

The breakfast was supported by 30 bikers clubs including the Roadrunners, Carbon, Tribal Cats, Road Eagles, Black Rock Rebels, Steel Wings and the Harley Davidson Club, as well as independent bikers who prefer to burn up the road alone.

“A lot of bike clubs in East London support the breakfast because it is for a good cause and every club supports charities,” said Tribal Cats president Louis Myburgh.

One of the most senior bikers tucking into breakfast was Ray van der Berg, 84, who started riding in 1952 and spent 28 years racing in South Africa and Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia).

“I ride with the Ulysses Bike club whenever I can. I love the camaraderie and enjoy going on a trip, but I’ve never been a cowboy on the road.”

At the other end of the age spectrum and proudly sporting a green bandana and leather waistcoat with five badges, was nine-year-old Matteo Cooper, who rides pillion with his uncle Wietz Marais.

“I love the speed,” said the little boy.Road Eagles member Lwazi Buso, 39, said he started riding 12 years ago and on Sunday rode from King William’s Town, where he is a personal trainer, to attend the breakfast.

“I feel free when I’m on my bike and forget about my problems. I’m in love with bikes.”

For Tribal Cats member Marinda Myburgh, 54, biking is about the freedom and atmosphere of the biker community.

“This has always been a man’s game, but we have six women riders and are completely accepted.”A recent convert to biking was Renato Harms, 30, whose New Year resolution was to conquer his fear of bikes.

“I always told my friends I would never get on a bike, but my dad-in-law took me to a field and taught me to ride and I now have a classic 1992 Honda VFR,” said the photocopier technician.

“People have the wrong perception of bikers. They are the friendliest people.” SPCA fundraiser Margaret Pautz said proceeds from the bikers breakfast would help reduce the shelter’s up to R60,000 monthly clinic medication bill, which is R300,000 in arrears.

“We have low income clients and so don’t charge the full price, but we pay the full price to suppliers, so we are not covering our costs. This event will help to get our vet bill down.”