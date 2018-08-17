Premier helps protect artist
Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle has stepped in to help Mthatha-born ballpoint pen artist Themba Mkhangeli safeguard his artwork after his latest work showing late rapper ProKid went viral without being acknowledged. Mkhangeli cried foul after his tribute portrait of the rapper, which he posted on Facebook last week with hi s name written on it, went viral and was even used on national TV without acknowledging him as the portrait creator.
