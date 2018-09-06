Mavuso bares his soul as he shares his heartbreak story

Some people are lucky enough get their fairytale ending from a long term relationship‚ while others are left nursing a broken heart when things don’t go according to plan. In Langa Mavuso’s case‚ he’s decided to turn the heartbreak into a album. From the the moment he gave the world Sunday Blues‚ Mzansi knew he was on his own level and has been waiting for his album ever since.

