EL man missing after a car he was sitting in got stolen

A 34-year-old man, with Down syndrome, Ryan Meyer, is missing after a thief sped off in his father's car which he was sitting inside it at the time. Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at 4pm in Cambridge. His father, Warrant Officer Floyd Meyer from Buffalo Flats police station, left Ryan in the car alone and went inside a tyre fitment business.

