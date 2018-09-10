Ex-pickpocket turned author on Duncan Village life
Self-confessed pickpocket turned ANC activist Koko Qebeyi has penned and co-published a book on the culture of Duncan Village. The book, titled iMonti, has taken the Duncan Village-born Qebeyi three years to complete. It tells stories of the lives of people as well as of the violence, art and culture of the township.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.