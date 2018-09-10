Ex-pickpocket turned author on Duncan Village life

Self-confessed pickpocket turned ANC activist Koko Qebeyi has penned and co-published a book on the culture of Duncan Village. The book, titled iMonti, has taken the Duncan Village-born Qebeyi three years to complete. It tells stories of the lives of people as well as of the violence, art and culture of the township.

