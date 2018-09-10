An ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested on Monday for the murder of a comrade.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it was shocked and dismayed after a councillor from the Umsunduzi Municipality was arrested for the murder of Msawenkosi Mchunu in May this year.

“Having one of our councillors implicated in murder is not only disappointing but calls for the ANC to be firmer on matters of discipline and personal conduct of its members‚” provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said.

Mchunu was ambushed outside his house in KwaPata‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ as he drove his Nissan Almera into the driveway of his home. On the same day‚ IFP councillor in the Zululand district Sibuyiselo Dlamini was also murdered.

Simelane-Zulu said: “Whilst‚ the principle of innocent until proven guilty is acknowledged in a democratic society such as ours‚ the ANC believes that the allegations are extremely serious and deserves our special attention.”

Attempts to get comment from the SAPS were not immediately successful on Monday evening. This story will be updated when our queries are responded to.