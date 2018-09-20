East Londoners in for a good chuckle with top comedians

East London comedy lovers are in for a treat when Sir Golz Events presents the eMonti Heritage Comedy Night on Sunday. The event, which will take place at the Guild Theatre, will feature some top South African comedians like actor and TV presenter Trevor Gumbi and Komani-born actress Khanyisa Bunu.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.