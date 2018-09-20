East Londoners in for a good chuckle with top comedians
East London comedy lovers are in for a treat when Sir Golz Events presents the eMonti Heritage Comedy Night on Sunday. The event, which will take place at the Guild Theatre, will feature some top South African comedians like actor and TV presenter Trevor Gumbi and Komani-born actress Khanyisa Bunu.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.