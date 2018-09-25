Magical comedy comes to EL

Stuart Taylor brings his unique blend promising a once-off night of laughter

East London comedy enthusiasts are in for a special performance this week: Cape Town magician-turned-comedian Stuart Taylor is set to entertain at this month’s Comedy Night EC at Wiseguys Pub and Grill on Wednesday. Rekindling his magic skills with a stand-up comedy performance, Taylor will be joining established stand-up comedian Mel Jones and rising Eastern Cape star Soso Sigcau, giving East Londoners a taste of his new and improved magic-comedy blend.

