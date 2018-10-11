French cuisine on the boil at Mall

The fourth annual Alliance Française (Afel) So Chef! Gastronomic event is just around the corner and will see Stockholm-based chef Khalid El Kasimi join forces with local chef Shaun Gibb of Tsogo Sun to bring patrons a delectable three-course meal on Saturday at the Key Largo Restaurant Hemingways Mall in EL.

