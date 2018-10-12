EL prepares for War of Mlangeni

Historic battle enactment to take place in honour of brave Xhosa warriors

East London will be turned into a battlefield with cannons and gunfire on Saturday as thousands of Xhosa warriors armed with spears and shields re-enact their brave fight against the sophisticated weaponry of the red-jacketed British troops in the 1800s. They will re-enact the longest and most expensive frontier war ever fought between the British and AmaXhosa – The Eighth Frontier War, also known as the War of Mlangeni, (1850-1853) at Fort Pato in Phumlani village near East London.

