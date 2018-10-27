Making it big in Karoo

Sheard turns Nieu-Bethesda legacy into successful wool, deli business

A family’s dream to train unskilled single mothers and widows living on their NieuBethesda farm on the delicate craft of wool spinning back in the early 1980s has evolved into a home industry that now also manufactures food products. The wool was hand-dyed and balled using traditional wheels, and sold to the public.

