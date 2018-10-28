Teaching English overseas pays well for many East Londoners

With jobs in SA hard to find, even for graduates, teaching English in China, Japan and the Far East offers lucrative employment, and it takes only five weeks to get a recognised diploma. “In the past three years, around 250 students have studied the Teaching English to Foreign Language Students [Tefls] course through East London Language Institute [Elli], and over 90% are now living and working overseas, and earning good salaries,” said Elli owner Susan Zwicky.

