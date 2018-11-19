Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba is gatvol of always finding her name in the headlines for fake news and has warm klapped fresh rumours she is selling anti-aging cream and bitcoins.

Sophie has spent the last few weeks hitting back at claims she is sick‚ dead or "a zombie" after a picture of her looking thin at an event went viral.

But while she was responding to the hate she got over her appearance in the pictures‚ she came across two stories on the internet claiming the businesswoman and producer had been dabbling in cryptocurrency and anti-aging cream.

Taking to social media over the weekend‚ Sophie posted a picture of a fake article linking her and hubby Max to a bitcoin service.

Yoh! Ma was not happy and made her anger known.

"Fake! Fake! We have not invested in Bitcoin. Latseba. I'm exhausted ke this social media nonsense! Yes‚ we all know our accounts get hacked but this is extra."