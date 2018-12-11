Eastern Cape beauty queen has animal welfare at heart
Mount Ayliff-born Thinasingalakha Nota was crowned this year’s Miss Eastern Cape – Beauty With a Purpose over the weekend. The glamorous event was held at the The Venue@Hemingways in East London on Sunday evening. The pageant, which is now in its fifth year, travels around the Eastern Cape to find young women who best represent Miss Eastern Cape – Beauty with a Purpose.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.