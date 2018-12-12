EL girl, 8, writes to Ramaphosa

When an East London mother shared her little girl’s letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media, the duo had no idea how many heartstrings it would tug. Daisy Ngedle’s letter has been shared more than 200 times on Facebook since it was first posted on December 7. The next item on the eight-year-old’s wish list is to visit Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings to see how he gets the job done.