Christmas choices revealed

Dear Santa, please don't bring sweets, toys, alcohol or cards for Christmas this year. Instead, South Africans would rather have their pick of jewellery, money, clothes or perfume. This is according to the results of an online survey conducted by e-commerce company Picodi earlier this month. The survey, conducted with a total of 210 people at the start of December, revealed not just what South Africans want or don't want but also who they are willing to shower with year-end gifts and just how m...