Traditional ceremony to cleanse top accident spot on N2
Holy water and the power of the ancestors were called upon to prevent fatal road accidents on the N2. A cross-culture ceremony was conducted last week at a death site near Tsitsa Bridge near Tsolo. This stretch of the N2 is one of the most dangerous countrywide, especially during the festive season.
