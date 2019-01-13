Thirst for unity quenched
Tweet to buy beer at Test for those sitting together, brings Castle on board
What started off as a simple tweet from former Dale College cricketer and King William’s Town-bred Qhama Xhali ended up uniting 400 people from all over South Africa to watch the third Test match between the Proteas and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at the weekend.
