‘Pulling a Sono’ did not help this groom
Artist loses out on awards despite trimming wedding for event
An Eastern Cape artist pulled a Jomo Sono when he left his wedding reception for an awards ceremony but the end result was not as glorious as the legendary number 10 soccer player. Anele Ncanda did not get a single nod for the four awards he had been nominated in at the Eastern Cape Music Awards which were hosted in East London on February 2.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.