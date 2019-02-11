‘Pulling a Sono’ did not help this groom

Artist loses out on awards despite trimming wedding for event

An Eastern Cape artist pulled a Jomo Sono when he left his wedding reception for an awards ceremony but the end result was not as glorious as the legendary number 10 soccer player. Anele Ncanda did not get a single nod for the four awards he had been nominated in at the Eastern Cape Music Awards which were hosted in East London on February 2.