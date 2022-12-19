Fashion that captures the Wild Coast’s treasures
Entrepreneur Mika Matlhako has started her own clothing brand celebrating her new Eastern Cape home
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 19 December 2022
Exchanging heels and big cities for a life on the Wild Coast, Pretoria-born fashion entrepreneur Mika Matlhako has started her own clothing brand celebrating her new home...
Fashion that captures the Wild Coast’s treasures
Entrepreneur Mika Matlhako has started her own clothing brand celebrating her new Eastern Cape home
Exchanging heels and big cities for a life on the Wild Coast, Pretoria-born fashion entrepreneur Mika Matlhako has started her own clothing brand celebrating her new home...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos