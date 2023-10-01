×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

You’ll leave here full of food and joy

New Nahoon restaurant Curry on Beach is proving a hit with lovers of Indian cuisine

Premium
By MADELEINE CHAPUT - 01 October 2023

Flavourful, fragrant and spicy — Esther Naidoo’s curries are some of the best I’ve had the pleasure of tasting...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

El Niño: Why SA cities should prepare for the worst
Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung