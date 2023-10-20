LISTEN | Nigerian Gospel megastar Sinach chats about coming to SA, longevity and worshipping God

Speaking about what she has in store for those who will be attending the show, she said they can brace themselves for some new music.
“When the Bible says the glory of the latter shall be greater than the former, it is like that. Every time we come, we have something new, something better, so I'm gonna be sharing new music and we are gonna be revisiting the old ones, just worshipping in God's presence and declaring the word of God like never before. I love South Africa, they know how to worship. I'm just looking forward to sharing these songs with you and connecting with my friends once again.”
Sinach, whose real name is Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, has been in the industry for more than two decades. She said her longevity is all thanks to God.
“There's always an increased glory, all you need to do is focus on God and his word, and he will take you from glory to glory, from one level of success to another greater level of success. I will say this is not by my might, nor by my power but by God's spirit. So I see God at work. I'm just in my corner doing what God has asked me to do.
“I've been doing gospel music for a long time, but what I've found is that when you open your heart to God he drops gems in your hearts that would touch the nations, that would touch people.”
Nigerian Gospel megastar Sinach chats about coming to SA, longevity and worshipping God
Internationally-acclaimed Nigerian gospel star Sinach says fixing her eyes on the Lord and focusing on what God has blessed and trusted her with is what has given her staying power in the gospel music industry.
The megastar is coming to South Africa to perform in a one-day-only music concert on October 29 at Emperors Palace.
“South Africa is a beautiful place, I've been there several times, and I just love the people. I have so many friends in South Africa and interestingly some of my beautiful songs were recorded for first time in South Africa. like I know who I Am, and Way Maker. So South Africa holds a very special place in my heart and I'm just coming back to be with friends.”
