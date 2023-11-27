The family of award-winning songstress and reality TV star Zahara have broken their silence regarding the singer's health.
This after concerns for the singer mounted on social media following Zimoja reporting that Zahara was in intensive care and allegedly in need of a liver transplant.
An official statement issued on Monday by Zahara's family and team on her social platforms confirmed the singer was hospitalised and asked for privacy and prayers for her speedy recovery.
Read the full statement below:
We wanted to take this opportunity as a family to express gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and compassion for our dearest Zahara since the recent media articles about the nature of her health. For your kindness and concern, and because we know you love Zahara, we wanted to give you an update on our daughter's health.
Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them.
Unfortunately, even though our daughter's hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality with our family and close friends, that hasn't stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet. We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara's health will be communicated via her social media platform or by herself.
In the meantime, we are asking for privacy on this matter and your continued prayers for the speedy recovery of our beloved Zahara. We trust that she will be back on the road soon, doing what she loves and what we all love her for, healing people through her powerful gift and love of music.
Zahara's family ask for privacy, prayers as singer fights for her life in hospital
Entertainment
Image: Supplied
The family of award-winning songstress and reality TV star Zahara have broken their silence regarding the singer's health.
This after concerns for the singer mounted on social media following Zimoja reporting that Zahara was in intensive care and allegedly in need of a liver transplant.
An official statement issued on Monday by Zahara's family and team on her social platforms confirmed the singer was hospitalised and asked for privacy and prayers for her speedy recovery.
Read the full statement below:
We wanted to take this opportunity as a family to express gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and compassion for our dearest Zahara since the recent media articles about the nature of her health. For your kindness and concern, and because we know you love Zahara, we wanted to give you an update on our daughter's health.
Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them.
Unfortunately, even though our daughter's hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality with our family and close friends, that hasn't stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet. We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara's health will be communicated via her social media platform or by herself.
In the meantime, we are asking for privacy on this matter and your continued prayers for the speedy recovery of our beloved Zahara. We trust that she will be back on the road soon, doing what she loves and what we all love her for, healing people through her powerful gift and love of music.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos