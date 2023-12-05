And the winners of the 2023 Telkom Radio Awards are ...

The winners of the 2023 Telkom Radio Awards were announced during a gala dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday. Attended by the who's who of local radio, this event celebrated excellence in the South African broadcasting industry.

Now in its 13th year — and the first with Telkom as the naming rights partner — the annual Radio Awards acknowledge not only on-air personalities, but also the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to deliver engaging, informative and entertaining radio content.

“The power that radio has in reaching every corner of SA is unparalleled, and keeping the medium of radio alive is essential,” said Taryn Westoby, GM of events for Arena Holdings, the owner of the Radio Awards.

“The purpose of these awards goes beyond recognising individual achievement. It’s about celebrating the talent that vibrates in every radio wave, touching the hearts and minds of our incredibly unique and diverse nation. These awards contribute to the growth of this industry and highlight the profound influence of radio in shaping our cultural landscape.”

And the winners are ...

A total of 68 winners were announced across 29 categories, which include campus, community, PBS (public broadcast service), commercial licence, podcasts and internet radio. To ensure fairness and integrity, the results were reviewed by BDO SA.

Here are some of the highlights: for the full list of winners, visit the Telkom Radio Awards website.

Station of the Year Awards

Winners were determined by a combined scoring of each stations’ on-air success and a submitted motivation. They include:

Commercial: 947

PBS: Ukhozi FM

Community: GrootFM

Campus: Tuks FM

Hall of Fame inductees

The Telkom Radio Awards Hall of Fame celebrates those who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years. As always, this year’s inductees were nominated by their peers and are revered by the industry:

Alvin Pillay;

Andrew Pike;

Kenny Maistry;

Nic de Jager;

Nomthunzi Vuza; and

Ray White.

Bright Stars inductees

The Bright Star category of the Telkom Radio Awards celebrates the contributions of young talent (aged 26 years or younger), who possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium of radio, respecting its history while shaping its future. This year's inductees are:

Chris Chuene;

Kgomotso Monyai;

Neliswa Cele; and

Nick Archibald.

Bursary Award

Nondumiso Sallina Masina was the recipient of the Bursary Award through the Wits Radio Academy.

MyStation Awards

The MyStation category calls on the public to support their favourite local radio station by voting for them online. This year's winners are:

MyStation Award — Most Votes: Ukhozi FM; and

My Station Award — Most Loyal Listeners: GrootFM.

“We would like to celebrate and congratulate all the winners at the Telkom Radio Awards 2023. Your contribution and dedication to this medium showcases the powerful spirit of connection brought about by radio,” said Kgomotso Zimase, senior specialist: PR & brand activations at Telkom.

“We are proud to be associated with the awards and believe that together we can continue to ride the waves of progress which highlights our commitment to leaving no-one behind in a connected world.”

This article was sponsored by the Telkom Radio Awards.