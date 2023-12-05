Pirates move to sixth with second successive Soweto derby victory

Evidence Makgopa maintained his rich vein of form, helping Orlando Pirates gain full spoils in a second Soweto derby as his first-half goal opened the scoring in Bucs' 2-0 DStv Premiership victory over Moroka Swallows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Monnapule Saleng forced Swallows defender Sipho Sibiya to score an own goal, turning in Saleng's first touch of the ball after coming on for Vincent Pule in the 70th minute.

Last month Makgopa scored a solitary winning goal in the most famous Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, ending a streak of five losses for Bucs in league matches against Amakhosi.

Makgopa's strike against Swallows came as a result of his intelligent running of the ball, which helped him get into a good space to receive Pule's defence-splitting pass towards the end of a first half dominated by Jose Riveiro's team.