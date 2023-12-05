Pirates move to sixth with second successive Soweto derby victory
Evidence Makgopa maintained his rich vein of form, helping Orlando Pirates gain full spoils in a second Soweto derby as his first-half goal opened the scoring in Bucs' 2-0 DStv Premiership victory over Moroka Swallows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
Monnapule Saleng forced Swallows defender Sipho Sibiya to score an own goal, turning in Saleng's first touch of the ball after coming on for Vincent Pule in the 70th minute.
Last month Makgopa scored a solitary winning goal in the most famous Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, ending a streak of five losses for Bucs in league matches against Amakhosi.
Makgopa's strike against Swallows came as a result of his intelligent running of the ball, which helped him get into a good space to receive Pule's defence-splitting pass towards the end of a first half dominated by Jose Riveiro's team.
Makgopa was unlucky to have been adjudged offside early in the game when he seemed to score what would been an opener for the home side within the first 15 minutes. But there was no doubt about the gangling striker's third goal of the season as he ran to finish Pule's pass that disintegrated Swallows' defence, which had Vusi Sibiya and Keegan Allan in its centre.
Swallows struggled for cohesion and spent most of the match chasing shadows, trying to prevent more goals being scored against them.
The win brings a good return of points for Riveiro as this it was his side's third win in four matches and it moved Bucs to sixth spot on the table with 19 points after 12 outings. Bucs may move into the top four if they can win their next league game against TS Galaxy in Orlando on Saturday.
Birds coach Steve Komphela will have more than a week to prepare his side and they will be looking to avoid a third league defeat in a row when they take on SuperSport United at home on December 15.