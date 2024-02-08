Moshe Ndiki also recently announced the arrival of his twin boys.
In the post, Moshe shared a picture of his newborns.
“Thank you Bawo [God]. Born healthy and living, two boys. Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki. This is my world,” he posted.
The media personality has been sharing his fatherhood journey and expressed gratitude to his surrogate mother and egg donor for allowing his fatherhood dream to come true.
“It’s a funny story how that happened, but I thank God [for] my surrogate, my surrogate's husband and family. My egg donor, thank you. This journey is not for the faint-hearted and it’s been documented well. For those waiting, for those trying, for those interested.
“Me and my surrogate have been calling each other 'mzali we [parents of] twins'. It’s surreal, but we prayed over that term because pregnancy is tricky, it’s sensitive and scary. She’s my real life hero.”
Herschel Jantjies and his partner welcome their bundle of joy
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Herschel Jantjies
Congratulations are in order for Herschel Jantjies and his partner Kelsey after they welcomed their bundle of joy.
The rugby player took to his timeline, revealing they welcomed a baby girl on February 2.
“Perfection! TYJ for a healthy little girl.”
