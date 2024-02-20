'Thank you for loving me' — Mpho Popps and his wife celebrate their anniversary

Comedian Mpho Popps and his wife, singer Latoyah, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

The happy couple got married on February 18 2023.

Marking the occasion Mpho on Instagram shared precious moments they've shared together.

"To my beautiful wife Latoyah Mei-Modikoane this past year has been the best year of my life and all I want to say is thank you. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for being patient with me. Thank you for being my place of peace," he captioned the post.

"Thank you for making our house a home. Thank you for being the best mom to our daughter. And lastly … Thank you for saving my life. Here is to forever with you Mrs Modikoane, happy anniversary."