WEEKENDER | Movers and Shakers: Giving back is her passion

What can we expect from you this year?
Well, as I enter my 36th year with Brown’s PR I hope to continue providing professional PR services to my corporate clients and offering mentoring to young entrepreneurs and people in business, giving back, as is my passion!
What book or books are on your bedside table at the moment?
Right now — my book club book which I’m loving. It’s The Covenant of Water
What is the most cherished or expensive item you own and what would you say it is worth?
My health. Priceless.
What’s your favourite childhood memory?
Growing up with good family values and a sense of what is right
If you had to eat only one dish for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Fillet steak with chips.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach/mentor?
Never forget where you started
If you could have dinner with any historical figure, who would they be and why?
Nelson Mandela. He was and remains an Icon for me.
Who or what inspires you and why?
People who overcome enormous challenges/obstacles in life and succeed. People who retain humility, no matter how famous.
What is your guilty pleasure?
Freshly-baked bread.
Tea or coffee?
Coffee.
Do you have a favourite TV programme/ or film?
TV — Blue Bloods, film — Love Actually
What do you enjoy doing in your spare time outside your profession?
Walking, reading, meeting up with friends.
Do you have a skincare routine? If so, please share it with us.
Daily, cleanse, tone, moisturise. Weekly, mask.
What do you typically get up to in the first two hours of waking up every day?
Read The Herald (not online, but in print); Coffee; learning French, online (Duo Lingo) so I do a lesson every morning
What three causes are you most passionate about?
Breast cancer, empowering women, making vulnerable children’s lives happier.
If you could instantly solve one world problem, what would it be and why?
It sounds trite, but I pray for peace in this world.
If you were to wake up as the opposite gender for 24 hours, how would you spend those hours?
Playing golf and concluding business transactions on the course.
Who was your biggest influence or inspiration when you started your career?
PR doyenne Edith Venter
Can you share a funny or memorable moment from your work?
While working at our stadium, as venue media officer for the Fifa 2010 Soccer World Cup, I thought the guy with his tripod/camera in the stand was violating rules and told him, only to discover he was the team coach recording his team’s play on the field — So embarrassing!.
Do you believe in any superstitions or rituals before going in the boxing ring/on stage/before a public speaking engagement?
Just breathe!
Word has it that you are quite the fashionista. What is your favourite clothing item and why?
Long dresses that hide a multitude of sins!
What would you list as your greatest achievement?
My two children.
Do you have a secret talent that no-one knows about?
Sadly not.
What is the craziest thing you have ever done?
Flown over to Los Angeles to work at a three-day event for Oprah Winfrey, courtesy of Colin Cowie.
WEEKENDER | Movers and Shakers: Giving back is her passion
Michelle Brown of Brown's PR recently celebrated 36 years in the industry.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
What can we expect from you this year?
Well, as I enter my 36th year with Brown’s PR I hope to continue providing professional PR services to my corporate clients and offering mentoring to young entrepreneurs and people in business, giving back, as is my passion!
What book or books are on your bedside table at the moment?
Right now — my book club book which I’m loving. It’s The Covenant of Water
What is the most cherished or expensive item you own and what would you say it is worth?
My health. Priceless.
What’s your favourite childhood memory?
Growing up with good family values and a sense of what is right
If you had to eat only one dish for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Fillet steak with chips.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach/mentor?
Never forget where you started
If you could have dinner with any historical figure, who would they be and why?
Nelson Mandela. He was and remains an Icon for me.
Who or what inspires you and why?
People who overcome enormous challenges/obstacles in life and succeed. People who retain humility, no matter how famous.
What is your guilty pleasure?
Freshly-baked bread.
Tea or coffee?
Coffee.
Do you have a favourite TV programme/ or film?
TV — Blue Bloods, film — Love Actually
What do you enjoy doing in your spare time outside your profession?
Walking, reading, meeting up with friends.
Do you have a skincare routine? If so, please share it with us.
Daily, cleanse, tone, moisturise. Weekly, mask.
What do you typically get up to in the first two hours of waking up every day?
Read The Herald (not online, but in print); Coffee; learning French, online (Duo Lingo) so I do a lesson every morning
What three causes are you most passionate about?
Breast cancer, empowering women, making vulnerable children’s lives happier.
If you could instantly solve one world problem, what would it be and why?
It sounds trite, but I pray for peace in this world.
If you were to wake up as the opposite gender for 24 hours, how would you spend those hours?
Playing golf and concluding business transactions on the course.
Who was your biggest influence or inspiration when you started your career?
PR doyenne Edith Venter
Can you share a funny or memorable moment from your work?
While working at our stadium, as venue media officer for the Fifa 2010 Soccer World Cup, I thought the guy with his tripod/camera in the stand was violating rules and told him, only to discover he was the team coach recording his team’s play on the field — So embarrassing!.
Do you believe in any superstitions or rituals before going in the boxing ring/on stage/before a public speaking engagement?
Just breathe!
Word has it that you are quite the fashionista. What is your favourite clothing item and why?
Long dresses that hide a multitude of sins!
What would you list as your greatest achievement?
My two children.
Do you have a secret talent that no-one knows about?
Sadly not.
What is the craziest thing you have ever done?
Flown over to Los Angeles to work at a three-day event for Oprah Winfrey, courtesy of Colin Cowie.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos