Get captivated by ambience of it all
There is little to match the beauty and splendour of what the Eastern Cape can offer from Tsitsikamma to the wonders around PE
The Eastern Cape’s beauty is unmatched, and although I only caught a tiny part of it, I was captivated by the majestic views.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .