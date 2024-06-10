Testosterone zone betwixt the antiquities
Lance Cherry has spent the past eight months backpacking around South America, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia and Peru. Then he stumbled upon Chicama, the longest left surf wave in the world, between a world of ancient ruins
Perfection in desolation. Where sea and sand, cliff and clime combine sublime. Where the lithe and lissom come out to play. Bodies most tanned and toned, taut of torso, beach boys, babes, bums, combers and drifters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.