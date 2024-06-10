Border Women thrashed by Daisies in Pretoria

Border Ladies suffered a 47-0 defeat by the Bulls Daisies in their Women’s Premier Division rugby game at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.
Border had enjoyed a three-match unbeaten run before going down to the Daisies.
But Border remain in the semifinal positions with six round-robin matches remaining.
They are in fourth place, with 23 points.
The gap between them and Western Province and Boland Dames, who are in second and third place with 31 points each, widened to eight points after the loss to the Daisies.
The home side controlled the opening half in Pretoria, scoring six tries with impressive attacking rugby and finishing with a 40-0 lead at halftime.
Asithandile Ntoyanto, Vainah Ubisi (2), Faith Tshauke, Jakkie Cilliers and Unathi Mali scored the tries.
Despite that, Border deserve credit for holding their ground in the second half and making a substantial improvement in their defence, conceding only one try by the Daisies after halftime.
This is something they will build on going into this weekend’s Eastern Cape derby against the EP Queens in East London.
The EP Queens are at the bottom of the log after not having registered a win this season, but they showed a good fight against the Lions at the weekend.
The Golden Lions had to fight back to win 34-19 in only their second victory of the season.
Ruzanne George scored two tries at the Wolfson Stadium as the home team touched down three times in the first half to surprise their Gauteng visitors.
The Lions continued to push hard and scored five tries in the second half.
In other results at the weekend, Boland Dames, outplayed by the Sharks last weekend and clearly stung by that defeat, rocked the Bloemfontein faithful with a masterful display, winning 74-5 against the Free State side.
The Bolanders scored through their customary forward drives, but also some delightful and long-range efforts with their backs.
Flanker Meg Mambe bagged four of the tries, being rewarded for excellent supporting play.
DHL Western Province once again relied on a powerful second-half performance to secure a 23-11 victory against the Sharks in Durban.
The Cape side led their opponents with just one try at halftime.
However, in the second period, the relentless pressure from the Capetonians became overwhelming, resulting in them securing a bonus-point victory.
