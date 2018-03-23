And that makes 20! Inxeba wins SAFTA prize

Controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) just can’t stop raking in the prizes. The film’s creators will need to build a bigger trophy shelf after it won its 20th award on Thursday night at the SAFTAs being held at Sun City.

The movie‚ which tells the love story of a gay factory worker who supervises a Xhosa initiation ceremony‚ won an award for best editing at the technical awards‚ with the big events ceremony set to be held over the weekend.