‘I never believed she killed herself’ — Melinda Ferguson on her book about AKA and Anele Tembe

Melinda Ferguson, who penned a book about Anele Tembe and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' relationship titled When Love Kills, says she's not convinced Anele took her own life.
During a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, the journalist and author spoke about the book which details “a whirlwind of toxic obsession, alleged substance abuse and violence”.
“In many ways, I was very disturbed by Anele Tembe falling. I never believed she killed herself, it just sounded weird. The big thing for me was why didn't Kiernan go downstairs and check if his fiancée was okay? I found that to be a very strange thing. When you love someone, don't you want to go check?” she said.
Melinda claimed she spoke to Anele's father Moses when writing the book.
In a Facebook post, Melinda said a leak of the book had forced her to go public about its release despite her intention to keep it under wraps until the last minute. She said she had received a lot of criticism.
“I wrote this book in an attempt to try to understand a story about two people who fell down a rabbit hole of toxic love. Something kept driving me to keep on in search of some kind of truth about what happened and why they were now both dead,” she wrote.
“I have been through my own kind of hell in my life as an addict and as someone who has embarked on dangerous and obsessive relationships. Their story spoke to me. It broke my heart,” Ferguson said.
