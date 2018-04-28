Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile has died

TV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile has died at the age of 29, a close friend has confirmed to TshisaLIVE

The former YoTV and Tempy Pushas star was apparently killed in a car accident on Saturday morning near Queenstown.

An insider who worked with Akhumzi on YoTV confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.

"He died this morning (Saturday) in an accident near Queenstown. We are devastated by the news," they said.

News of his death was shared on social media, with Tsepiso Nzayo sharing confirmation of Akhumzi's death by an apparent relative on Facebook.