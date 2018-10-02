The whole of Africa should clear their schedule because Kanye West is heading to the motherland to work on his new music.

Just days after causing outrage for wearing a Pro-Trump Make America Great Again cap and suggesting that changes should be made to the slavery laws in America‚ Kanye says he is planning a trip to our continent to get in touch with his "roots" again.

Speaking to TMZ on Monday Kanye revealed that he had postponed the release of his latest album‚ Yandhi to November 23.

He said the reason was because he needed to clear his head and get inspiration from the motherland.

"I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. But we have to go to what is known as Africa. I just need to go and even find out what it is really called."

He said the trip was set for two weeks time and he was looking forward to touching the soil and recording in the open.

"(I want to) just grab the soil and cook food five times a day so that my metabolism stays up‚ and have my kids in the studio and have the mics out in the open so that you can hear nature while we're recording."

It may be just what dude needs after annoying many of his fans over the last few months.

Posting a picture of himself with the MAGA hat over the weekend‚ Kanye wrote: "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love."

Kanye then backtracked and said he was not calling for the law to be abolished but rather amended.

"Not abolish but let’s amend the 13th amendment We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform. The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended. We are the solution that heals."

In May this year Kanye sparked outrage after he said "slavery is a choice". Even though Kanye later apologised for the controversial comments‚ he hasn't been completely forgiven by fans.