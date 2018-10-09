WATCH | Housekeepers show exactly what can go wrong at home
Mzansi has a new reason to love Mondays after new drama thriller series The Housekeepers premiered last night to rave reviews.
The series‚ which features Thando Thabethe‚ Connie Chiume‚ Zikhona Sodlaka‚ Bohang Moeko and Masasa Mbangeni tells the story of a group of domestic workers who are invisible witnesses and tools in the drama of the rich and powerful.
8pm TONIGHT‼️‼️‼️ #HousekeepersMzansi 🎬🎥 pic.twitter.com/d868KcNhWy— Bohang Moeko (@Bohang) October 8, 2018
Fans have been waiting in anticipation for several weeks since the series was first teased and they were not disappointed when it finally made it to screens.
One of the more hectic moments from the show was when Zikhona's character Boniswa stabbed and pushed another character down the stairs. The police came but she was later released.
The social media streets were shooketh and took to Twitter to share their reactions with memes‚ even referring to Zikhona by her character Scotho on iGazi.
#HousekeepersMzansi The justice system along with the police force of our country failing us yet again! How hard would it be to go upstairs and look for the nanny cam😩😩😒 pic.twitter.com/HgTj6xMRuk— A Wallflower (@Tbxne_M) October 8, 2018
Mara Maponesa a lapisa why didn’t he go get it himself #HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/ugPaMM7p7r— Pardo S👸 (@Qwin_Phee) October 8, 2018
#HousekeepersMzansi Scotho killed Vero pic.twitter.com/KX0bCzXwn2— Patricia TL Williams (@patricia_tl) October 8, 2018
Still that didn't keep the streets from applauding the show and hailing it the best thing to happen on a Monday since the end of work.
Bathong why is Eunice lying 😳 #HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/o6ulihc1vY— MELANIN🌻 (@Katleho_Katz) October 8, 2018
#HousekeepersMzansi is money!!! Well done cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/DZVObLOzwc— Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) October 8, 2018
