AKA has slammed tweeps‚ who made light of the fatal shooting of a young man's death after the rapper had to cancel a performance at the iPotsoyi Spring Festival over the weekend.

The festival was called off and a stampede nearly erupted after gunshots filled the air at around 11pm on Saturday night just before AKA and A-Reece were set to take to the stage.

"The shutdown was due to a tragic incident which took place within the confines of the event which resulted in a fatality...iPotsoyi is not iPotsoyi if it is costing lives. It is unfortunate that after yesterday’s turn of events our vision has been lost; a vision which seeks to bring people together peacefully through the love of music‚" read a statement from the festival organisers.

Organisers announced that the popular series of festivals would now be discontinued.

"With heavy hearts we have taken the decision to discontinue this event series. We appreciate and cherish the support and journey over the years and hope that the issue of Gun Violence will be addressed in Cape Town. Above All‚ our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased‚" they added.

AKA took to Twitter shortly after the shooting to apologise to fans for the cancellation and offered his condolences.