AKA lambastes insensitive comments after festival shoot-out
AKA has slammed tweeps‚ who made light of the fatal shooting of a young man's death after the rapper had to cancel a performance at the iPotsoyi Spring Festival over the weekend.
The festival was called off and a stampede nearly erupted after gunshots filled the air at around 11pm on Saturday night just before AKA and A-Reece were set to take to the stage.
"The shutdown was due to a tragic incident which took place within the confines of the event which resulted in a fatality...iPotsoyi is not iPotsoyi if it is costing lives. It is unfortunate that after yesterday’s turn of events our vision has been lost; a vision which seeks to bring people together peacefully through the love of music‚" read a statement from the festival organisers.
Organisers announced that the popular series of festivals would now be discontinued.
"With heavy hearts we have taken the decision to discontinue this event series. We appreciate and cherish the support and journey over the years and hope that the issue of Gun Violence will be addressed in Cape Town. Above All‚ our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased‚" they added.
AKA took to Twitter shortly after the shooting to apologise to fans for the cancellation and offered his condolences.
Unfortunately someone got shot at iPotsoyi a few minutes ago and the cops shut the show down so I won’t be able to get on stage. Apologies and condolences.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 20, 2018
Unfortunately there were a few followers who used the opportunity to troll AKA.
Haters even compared AKA to Cassper and accused him of making the shooting about him.
But @CassperNyovest was gonna make plan B for us.....ah maar wena for sure onole excited not to perform.....wa re daeza— KayMaster (@kaymaster5990) October 20, 2018
😂 condolences ?? meaning they dead ? way to divulge information— MOHAMMED AL KOKETSO 👳 (@KoketsoGiven) October 20, 2018
I'm sure you couldn't wait to tweet that!! pic.twitter.com/21ImCLjf0X— 🍁Autumn_Leaves🍂 (@TheeHellOfAGuy) October 20, 2018
AKA wasn't impressed by the trolls and sent some stinging clapbacks their way.
To clarify ... because y’all making jokes on my tweet’s mentions ... someone’s son got shot in the head at the show and died ... carry on with the funny haha shit.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 20, 2018
Twitter so crazy y’all can find a way to make a joke out of someone losing their life to diss me. Snap out of it. Please.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 20, 2018
