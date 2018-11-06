EC film fest for Makhanda

Aimed at aspiring as well as professional filmmakers, the Eastern Cape film festival will host its fourth film festival in Makhanda (previously known as Grahamstown) from December 1 to 6. The festival will be held in association with the Eastern Cape Performing Arts and Culture Council, the Industrial Development Corporation and the department of sports, recreation, arts & culture.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.