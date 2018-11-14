WATCH | Patronella weighs in on TGOM & Schumacher romance - and it's hilarious!

Patronella is always defeating us with her comments on The Queen‚ but when she offered her two cents on the brewing romance between Schumacher and her boss Gracious‚ Mzansi was done!

Schumacher may have taken his shot with Harriet‚ but he still seems to have the hots for Gracious and even showed up to remind her that he’s alway keen to just Netflix and chill.

Patronella is obvs picking up on the vibes and on Tuesday shut down the game when she told Gracious straight: “Umtan'enyoka yinyoka uluma njengo tatakhe“.