WATCH | So many feels! Vusi Nova's As'phelelanga tugs at the heartstrings
Vusi Nova's music video for Asp'phelanga needs to be archived because of how brilliantly it pays homage to the legends of the entertainment industry.
The As'phelelanga music video is mos def one for the history books!
The music video is beautifully shot and tells a story of South African music in four minutes. Vusi sings his heart out for some of the legends who have fallen over the years.
The music video gives the song‚ which is already a hit that extra edge.
It gives off a jolly feeling with the cast dancing and singing along to the lyrics‚ there are moments in the video‚ captured amazingly through the close up shots that show the hurt that is still there from the absence of these stars.
Watch the music video below.
People have been waiting anxiously for the video to drop especially after Vusi revealed who would feature in it.
People such as Clement Maosa‚ the Mampofus‚ Siphesihle Vazi and Soso Rungqu among many others.
We here to support @VusiNova for the ASPHELELANGA music video shoot.— Soso Rungqu (@sosovanderru) November 13, 2018
WE LOVE YOU STHANDWA SAM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QylBOilpL2
Vusi Nova’s Asphelelanga music video shoot today, Vazi with extras. pic.twitter.com/EX6Xj3BXBI— Bhut’ Gwej (@MrGwej) November 13, 2018
The verdict? People love the video for the honour it bestows on fallen stars.
Eish I'm so in love with the #Asphelelanga music video hlena!!!— Thabani stofile (@ThabaniStofile) November 29, 2018
The Asphelelanga music video is coming and I’m already an emotional mess because Akhumzi’s friends pay tribute to him in the video. pic.twitter.com/7cTI9n2wqU— Evodia (@ImQueziN) November 16, 2018
