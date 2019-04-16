No, Kurt Darren, you got many words wrong!

Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren amused and disturbed many South Africans after he fumbled the lyrics to the national anthem.

While performing at the Varsity Cup game between Tuks and Maties on Monday night, Darren sang the line "Yizwa imithandazo le matshwenyeho" while singing the Sesotho part of the anthem.

O fedise dintwa le matshwenyeho, which translates to 'end all wars and tribulations' is the actual second line of the Sesotho part of the song which Darren messed up.